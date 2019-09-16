MTV Documentary Films Acquires ‘Gay Chorus Deep South’, Plans Fall Release

MTV Documentary Films, a division of Viacom’s MTV Studios, today announced its latest acquisition under Sheila Nevins: Gay Chorus Deep South.

Directed by David Charles Rodrigues, the film world premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award for Best Documentary Feature before going on to win 16 additional awards at domestic and international festivals. .

Led by conductor Dr. Tim Seelig and joined by The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, Gay Chorus Deep South is the story of 300 singers who traveled from Mississippi to Tennessee through the Carolinas, bringing a message of love and acceptance to those fighting intolerance.

The ensuing conversations and connections offer a glimpse of a less-polarized America, where the issues that divide us — faith, politics, sexual identity — are set aside by the soaring power of music, humanity and a little drag.

“The LGBTQ bias is fierce in southern states,” said Nevins. “Faced with unrelenting resistance, these brave men break barriers with song and continue to sing and raise their voices in the name of diversity.”

“If it weren’t for the films Sheila has done, I wouldn’t be a documentary filmmaker today,” said Rodrigues. “So, to have Sheila and MTV Documentary Films be a part of Gay Chorus Deep South not only means the world to me, it also means the entire world will get to experience the powerful message and voices of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus.”

MTV Documentary Films will qualify the film for awards consideration and release it this Fall.

Upcoming festivals include Nashville, Woodstock, opening night of Santa Barbara’s Call to Action Festival, opening night of The Boston Globe’s GlobeDocs, Heartland, and New Orleans, among others.

Executive produced by Sheila Nevins, Gay Chorus Deep South is produced and financed by Rausch Street Films, written and directed by Rodrigues, produced by Bud Johnston and Jesse Moss, and written and edited by Jeff Gilbert. The director of photography is Adam Hobbs and Brian Chesky, James Goode and Tony Högqvist are also executive producers.

Sales were negotiated by Bahareh Kamali and Lance McPheson on behalf of MTV Documentary Films, Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.