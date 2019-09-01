MSNBC Anchor Fights Back Tears In Interview With Woman Who Escaped Texas Mass Shooting

MSNBC anchor Alex Witt fought back tears Sunday while interviewing a woman who came face-to-face with the gunman responsible for this weekend’s mass shooting in West Texas.

The emotional moment happened as Shauna Saxton recalled the incident on August 31, that left seven people dead and 21 others injured.

Saxton said she was driving with her husband and grandson, when the gunman pulled up next to the car.

“We heard bam, bam, bam,” she said, adding that the gunman pointed the gun at her before she sped off.

“He followed us through those cars and off down the road, and he only followed us for about a mile. It wasn’t the whole time, but at one point, he was pulling up to the side of my car,” Saxton explained.

“He looked crazed. Excited. Not excited in a happy or good way, just amped up, maybe is a better word, and he wasn’t right,” she added. “His hair was all disheveled, and he was looking at the gun and then looking at me and then the gun came up.”

Saxton began to cry when she said she was unable to warn people in the vehicles ahead of her.

“I feel so lucky that I was not hurt, and I’m so, I’m so sad inside because I knew what was coming toward people, and I couldn’t help them,” she said through tears.

As the camera switched to Witt in studio, the newscaster wiped away tears.

“It’s okay,” Witt said. “Shawna Saxton, God bless you and your family. You take care of yourself.”

“Thank you so much. We’ll be thinking of you. You did good,” Witt added.

Saxton asked Witt and viewers to pray for the victims.

[Watch the interview below]

Law enforcement officials process the crime scene Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Odessa , Texas, from Saturday’s shooting. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

After the death toll climbed to seven Sunday, authorities said the people killed ranged in age from 15 to 57 years old. Three law enforcement officers, and a 17-month-old girl were among the injured. The little girl suffered shrapnel wounds and must undergo surgery.

Police said Saturday’s shooting rampage began as a traffic stop. Instead of complying with the officer’s commands, the gunman fled. At one point, the shooter hijacked a U.S. Postal Service truck, killing the employee inside. The USPS identified her as Mary Granados, 29.

The violence ended in front of a movie theater in Midland, Texas during a shootout with police. Authorities said the gunman opened fire before he was killed.

Police have identified the gunman as Seth Aaron Ator, 36, of Odessa, Texas.