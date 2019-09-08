‘Ms. Purple’ and ‘Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice’ Have Solid Limited Debut, ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ Continues To Fly – Specialty Box Office

A pair of premieres brought in solid numbers the weekend after the Labor day holiday and amidst the hustle and bustle of the Toronto International Film Festival. Oscilloscope Laboratories latest family drama Ms. Purple from filmmaker Justin Chon managed to bring in solid numbers with its exclusive single theater bow at Los Angeles’ the Nuart. The Sundance favorite and follow up to Chon’s critically acclaimed Gook netted an estimated weekend debut of $18,650, which is NuArt’s best opening in over a year and second-best opening in five years. The film will expand next weekend to the Quad in New York as well as more L.A. Locations.

Greenwich/1091

Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice hit a high note with its debut. The docu from Greenwich Entertainment and 1091 which chronicles the life of the iconic singer opened in seven locations across New York, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area at the Film Forum, Landmark 57th, Arclight Hollywood, Landmark LA, The Embarcadero and Cal Berkley and netted an estimated weekend gross of $115,500 and an estimated per-theater-average of $16,500. We hear the Arclight Hollywood was pretty, but everything else ranged from mild to soft. Greenwich was upbeat on the figures juxtaposing it to their Echo in the Canyon opening weekend numbers, pointing out that the docu’s NYC and SF engagements were actually running significantly higher than that film. The docu is set to expand to an additional 150 screens across the country starting September 13 with additional screens on September 20 and 27.

Related Story Justin Chon Drama 'Ms. Purple' Debuts; 'Linda Ronstadt: Sound Of My Voice' Sings In Theaters - Specialty B.O. Preview

The Nitesh Tiwari’s Bollywood pic Chhichhore opened in India as well as the U.S. on 195 screens and raked in $575,000 domestically with an average of $1,294 per screen. Tiwari still holds the record for the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time with the 2016 film Dangal which had a worldwide gross of $302,895,451 and an opening weekend of $3,248,481 in 331 theaters. Chhichhore isn’t anywhere near that debut, but it still is a strong bow.

Also opening this week was Edie from Music Box Films which only bowed on seven screens bringing in a soft $8,467 ad an average of $1,210 oper screen. Abramorama’s one-day special event screening on September 5 of K-12 made its way to 81 theaters to bring in $303,230 for the weekend with an average of $3,734 per screen.

Shia LaBeouf in ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ Nigel Bluck

Busting into the top ten this weekend was Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz’s Huck Finn-esque adventure The Peanut Butter Falcon its second weekend of wide release out of its current five weekend run with $2.27M in 7th place, -25%. The pic had some respectable numbers in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco, DC, Phoenix, Sacramento, Raleigh and is expected to wind up at $15M stateside. Current B.O. is $12.2M.

The Gavin Hood-directed Official Secrets starring Keira Knightly and Ralph Fiennes had a good second week as they expanded to 42 screens within the top 10 markets. In its second weekend out, the film took in $150,214, averaging $6,003 per screen with a cume of $349,891.

Hannah Pearl Utt’s Before You Know It also increased its reach to 31 theaters across the country which worked in its favor. The 1091 comedic drama netted $40,000 this weekend with an average of $1,290, and a cume $73,873. The film will expand to additional markets through September and into October, with Baltimore, Houston, Phoenix and San Francisco scheduled for next weekend.

Amazon Studios Jillian Bell dramedy Brittany Runs a Marathon jumped 182 theaters to 230 in its third weekend earning $1M, +150%. We hear there’s halfway decent core runs in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco, Boston, DC, Phoenix, Denver, and Orlando. Some of their best numbers are in exclusive arthouse runs. Remember, this was a very expensive pickup for Amazon at $14M, and this is a slow rollout, unlike Late Night which went fast. When this pic hits 500 runs next weekend, we’ll have an idea if there’s a wider appeal.

NEW RELEASES

Chhichhore (FIP) – Week 1 [195 screens], Weekend $575,000, Average $1,294

Edie (Music Box Films) Week 1 [7 screens], Weekend $8,467, Average $1,210

K-12 (Abramorama) – One day screening event [81 Theaters], Weekend $303,230, Average $3,734, Cume $303,734

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (Greenwich Enterainment/1091) – Week 1 [7 Theaters], Weekend $115,500, Average $16,500

Ms. Purple (Oscilloscope Laboratories) – Week 1 [1 Theater] Weekend $18,650, Average $18,650

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Before You Know It (1091) – Week 2 [31 Theaters] Weekend $40,000, Average $1,290, Cume $73,873

Bennett’s War (Forrest) – Week 2 [290 Theaters] Weeknd: $37,274, Average $129, Cume: $723,089

Killerman (Blue Fox Entertainment) – Week 2 [48 Theaters] Weekend $11,831, Average $246, Cume $278,053

Official Secrets (IFC Films) – Week 2 [42 Theaters] Weekend $150,214, Average $6,003, Cume $349,891

Tigers Are Not Afraid (Shudder/Variance Films) – Week 2 [9 Theaters] Weekend $42,108, Average $4,679, Cume $85,672

HOLDOVERS/THIRD+ WEEKEND

After The Wedding (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5 [283 Theaters] Weekend $222,598, Average $787, Cume $1,371,218

Aquarela (Sony Pictures Classics) – Week 4 [23 Theaters] Weekend $23,474, Average $1,021, Cume $181,108

Brittany Runs a Marathon (Amazon Studios) – Week 3 [230 Theaters] Weekend $1,036,186, Average $4,505, Cume $1,902,218

David Crosby: Remember My Name (Sony Pictures Classics) – Week 8 [66 Theaters] Weekend $51,018, Average $773, Cume $626,458

The Farewell (A24) – Week 9 [368 Theaters] Weekend $455,271, Average $1,237, Cume $16,744,108

Fiddler: A Miracle Of Miracles (Roadside Attractions/Samuel Goldwyn Films) – Week 3 [68 Theaters] Weekend $100,548, Average $1,479 Cume $299,551

Honeyland (Neon) – Week 7 [56 Theaters] Weekend $50,600, Average $904, Cume $467,510

Luce (Neon) – Week 6 [183 Theaters] Weekend $155,600, Average $850, Cume $1,665,551

Maiden (Sony Pictures Classics) – Week 11 [108 Theaters] Weekend $90,810, Average $841, Cume $2,966,171

Midsommar (A24) – Week 10 [234 Theaters] Weekend $144,448, Average $617, Cume $27,241,104

The Nightingale (IFC Films) – Week 6 [46 Theaters] Weekend $22,273, Average $484, Cume $382,538

The Peanut Butter Falcon (Roadside Attractions/Armory Films) Week 5 [1,310 Theaters] Weekend: $2,276,430, Average: $1,738, Cume: $12,282,689

Tel Aviv On Fire (Cohen Media Group) – Week 6 [22 Theaters] Weekend $28,701, Average $1,305, Cume $435,980