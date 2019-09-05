Ms. Pat Comedy Pilot Casts Theodore Barnes, Briyana Guadalupe & Vince Swann As Series Regulars

EXCLUSIVE: Theodore Barnes (The Prince of Peoria), newcomer Briyana Guadalupe and Vince Swann (50 Central) are set as series regulars opposite comedian Ms. Pat and J. Bernard Calloway in Hulu’s The Ms. Pat Show, a pilot from the Empire duo of co-creator/executive Lee Daniels and executive producer Brian Grazer, Imagine Television and Fox 21 Studios, a division of Disney TV Studios.



The Ms. Pat Show is based on Ms. Pat’s stand-up comedy and memoir. It tells the story of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom (Ms. Pat), whose hustle and resilient spirit were forged on the streets of Atlanta. To much reserve, she now finds herself in conservative middle America alongside her penny-pinching husband (Calloway), a struggle of a sister, and two distinct sets of kids raised under very different circumstances.

Barnes will play Junebug, Ms. Pat’s youngest kid. Guadalupe will portray Janelle, Ms. Pat’s daughter and Swann plays Brandon, Ms. Pat’s oldest son.

Cooper and Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams executive produce with Daniels, Marc Velez and Pam Williams for Lee Daniels Entertainment and Imagine’s Grazer, executive-turned-producer Francie Calfo and Imagine TV head Samie Kim Falvey. Jon Radler and Jahil Fisher are producers.

Barnes stars as Teddy on Netflix’s The Prince of Peoria. His other credits include the roles of Sam on Nickelodeon’s Legendary Dudas, Ricky in Goliath, Young Terry on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He can also be seen on Disney’s I Didn’t Do It, and as a recurring guest star on network’s Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. He is repped by APA, and Untitled Entertainment.

An Atlanta native, Guadalupe recently completed her MFA at USC. She is repped by Principal Entertainment LA.

Swann will next be seen in Universal 1440’s sequel Undercover Brother 2 opposite Michael Jai White. He is repped by MMV Agency and managed by Tami Arasli.