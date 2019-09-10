Ms. Pat Hulu Comedy Pilot Casts Tami Roman As Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Tami Roman (Tami Ever After) is set as a series regular opposite comedian Ms. Pat and J. Bernard Calloway in Hulu’s The Ms. Pat Show, a pilot from the Empire duo of co-creator/executive Lee Daniels and executive producer Brian Grazer, Imagine Television and Fox 21 Studios, a division of Disney TV Studios.

The Ms. Pat Show is based on Ms. Pat’s stand-up comedy and memoir. It tells the story of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom (Ms. Pat), whose hustle and resilient spirit were forged on the streets of Atlanta. To much reserve, she now finds herself in conservative middle America alongside her penny-pinching husband (Calloway), a struggle of a sister, and two distinct sets of kids raised under very different circumstances.

Roman will play Denise, Pat’s sister.

Debbie Allen is directing from a script by Jordan E. Cooper, who was a writer on Daniels’ Fox drama Star. Cooper and Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams executive produce with Daniels, Marc Velez and Pam Williams for Lee Daniels Entertainment and Imagine’s Grazer, executive-turned-producer Francie Calfo and Imagine TV head Samie Kim Falvey. Jon Radler and Jahil Fisher are producers.

Roman also has a major recurring role in Apple’s upcoming series Truth Be Told, opposite Octavia Spencer and Ron Cephas Jones.

Roman is coming off her VH1 special, Tami Ever After, which follows her relationship with new husband, Reggie Youngblood, and their blended families. She’s also coming off a major arc on the most recent season of Bounce TV’s highest-rated scripted series, Saints and Sinners. Roman is the creator of The Bonnet Chronicles, an IG account featuring Roman’s alter ego Petty Betty. The Bonnet Chronicles has a social media following of over 8.5 million and was recently turned into a scripted series for Tidal. Roman is repped by Pantheon and attorney Barry Littman.

