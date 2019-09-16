‘Mr. Robot’: Ashlie Atkinson Joins Fourth & Final Season As Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Ashlie Atkinson (BlacKkKlansman) is set as a series regular opposite Rami Malek and Christian Slater on the upcoming fourth and final season of USA Network’s Mr. Robot, from creator Sam Esmail and Universal Cable Prods.

Mr. Robot stars Oscar winner Malek as Elliot Alderson, a cyber-security engineer who becomes involved in the underground hacker group fsociety, after being recruited by its leader (Slater).

Atkinson will play Janice, a chatty taxidermist with a peculiar sense of humor.

The series co-stars Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer and Stephanie Corneliussen.

Aktinson last year starred in Spike Lee’s and Focus Features’ Oscar nominated film, BlacKkKlansman and also was recently seen in the Netflix film Juanita alongside Alfre Woodard. On the television side, Atkinson’s recent roles include Syfy’s Happy, FX’s Emmy-nominated series, Fosse/Verdon and CBS All Access’ One Dollar. Atkinson is repped by TalentWorks and Rosier Artist Management.