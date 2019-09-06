‘Mr. Iglesias’: Tucker Albrizzi Upped To Series Regular For Season 2 Of Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Walter in the upcoming second season of Mr. Iglesias. Tucker Albrizzi, who recurred opposite Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias in season 1, has been promoted to series regular for season 2 of Netflix’s multi-cam comedy series from the comedian and Cristela co-creator/executive producer Kevin Hench.

Albrizzi plays a lazy slacker named Walter.

In the comedy, Iglesias plays Gabe, a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential.

Hench returns for Season 2 as showrunner and will serve as executive producer alongside Iglesias, Ron DeBlasio and Joe Meloche.

Albrizzi played Colin on A.P. Bio, which aired for two seasons on NBC. His other TV credits include American Vandal, Trial & Error and The Big Bang Theory. He’s repped by Artists First and Pakula/King & Associates.