‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ Announces North American Tour; New Orleans, Chicago Top Itinerary

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, one of the biggest Broadway hits in recent seasons, will take its hits on the road next year, with tech rehearsals for the first North American tour premiering in November at New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre before settling into a 10-week run at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre.

Additional tour stops, on-sale dates and casting will be announced later.

“After ten years in development, the fantastic response to Moulin Rouge! The Musical in New York is mind blowing,” said producer Carmen Pavlovic. “We’re keen to share the enthusiasm for Moulin Rouge! The Musical across the country. It’s thrilling that a second company will be going out to audiences across North America just one year after the Broadway opening.”

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! utilizes a jukebox-worth of hit pop songs old and new, the tunes peppering a book by John Logan. Choreography is by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements are by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design) and Sarah Cimino (Make-up design).

Based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 movie, the stage adaptation includes many songs not used in the film (an original digital Broadway cast album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Cast Albums Chart. A physical edition of the album will be made available on October 25).

The Broadway staging’s producing team is led by Global Creatures, with Bill Damaschke as executive producer. Weekly grosses for the musical have been repeatedly exceeding the rarified $2 million mark, with attendance at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre typically at standing room only.