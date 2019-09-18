Motion Picture Sound Editors To Honor Cece Hall With Career Achievement Award

The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) will honor Academy Award-winning supervising sound editor Cecelia “Cece” Hall with its 2020 MPSE Career Achievement Award at the 67th Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards ceremony which will take place in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020.

Hall has worked on several iconic films in her career. In 1987, she received an Oscar nomination for sound editing on Top Gun and won the Oscar four years later for The Hunt for Red October. She served for many years as senior vice president for post-production sound at Paramount Pictures and currently teaches sound design at UCLA. Hall has also earned two MPSE Golden Reel and was elected president of the MPSE in 1984, the first woman to hold that office. On top of that, she served on the executive committee of the sound branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for seven years.

“Cece Hall is one of the pillars of the sound community,” said MPSE president Tom McCarthy. “She is an exceptionally talented sound editor, who has created imaginative sound for many great films. We are delighted to recognize her diverse contributions to the art of entertainment sound with our Career Achievement Award.”

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized by my peers in the MPSE,” said Hall. “I have a long association with the organization and am committed to its mission to promote sound editors and the craft of sound editing. I am grateful for having had an exciting career and most proud of having had the opportunity to hire so many talented women on the movies I supervised.”

Hall was the first woman in the sound editing department at Paramount pictures when she was hired in 1978. While there, she supervised sound for some of the most well-known films on their slate including Star Trek II & III, Beverly Hills Cop I & II, Witness, Searching for Bobby Fisher and Days of Thunder. As senior vice president of post-production sound, she oversaw projects for both Paramount and its subsidiaries including The Hours, Stop-Loss, Charlotte’s Web, Black Snake Moan and Hustle & Flow. She has developed collaborative relationships with directors and producers including Scott Rudin, Peter Weir, Jerry Bruckheimer, Tony Scott, Tim Burton and Jordan Kerner.

The MPSE Career Achievement Award recognizes sound artists who have distinguished themselves by meritorious works as both an individual and fellow contributor to the art of sound for feature film, television and gaming and for setting an example of excellence for others to follow. As a recipient of this year’s award, Hall is in good company including 2019 Career Achievement Recipient Stephen H. Flick, John Paul Fasal, Harry Cohen, Richard King, Skip Lievsay, Randy Thom, Larry Singer, Walter Murch and George Watters II.