The movie industry’s chief lobbying and trade association has unified under one name: The Motion Picture Association.

The organization was known domestically as the “Motion Picture Association of America” and internationally as the “Motion Picture Association.” Now the organization will be known around the world simply as the “Motion Picture Association.” The MPA is keeping the “globe and reel” logo but giving it an update.

MPA

“This new, unified global brand better reflects today’s dynamic content creation industry, the multi-platform distribution models of our companies and the worldwide audiences we all serve,” MPAA chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin said in a statement.

The trade association’s different regions previously used some variation on the name and variations on the globe logo, below.

Instead, different regions, including the United States, will get geographic identifiers, below.

The association was founded as the “Motion Picture Producers and Distributors of America” in 1922, then changed to the “Motion Picture Association of America” in 1945. The organization has been known as the “Motion Picture Association” outside of the United States since 1994. It has offices in Washington and Los Angeles plus Toronto, Hong Kong, Singapore, Brussels, Mexico City, Brasilia and Sao Paulo.

One of the bigger changes for the group this year has been the addition of Netflix as a member, reflecting the increasing influence of the streaming giant on motion picture production and distribution. The MPA faced the loss of a major studio member after The Walt Disney Co. acquired the film assets of 21st Century Fox.