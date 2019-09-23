‘Motherless Brooklyn’ To Open Rome Film Fest; DRG Boosts MIPCOM Slate With Michael Jackson Doc — Global Briefs

Edward Norton’s U.S. crime-drama Motherless Brooklyn will open this year’s Rome Film Festival, which runs October 17-27. Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, pic follows Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette’s Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend. Norton directs and stars alongside, Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, Leslie Mann, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Willem Dafoe. Norton will travel to Rome to take part in an on-stage conversation with the festival’s artistic director Antonio Monda. Rome’s full line-up, including the industry-focused MIA Market, will be unveiled in the coming weeks. Warner Bros is handling worldwide distribution on Motherless Brooklyn and will begin the international rollout from October 31. The film debuted at Telluride.

Euro TV sales outfit DRG has boosted its MIPCOM slate with titles including Killing Michael Jackson, Zig Zag Productions’ 60-minute TV movie which includes interviews with the lead detectives who worked on the investigation into Jackson’s death. Discovery has already released the show in a handful of markets. Also on the slate is Wild Pictures’ My Grandparents’ War, the 4x60min factual series that will follow stars including Helena Bonham Carter, Kristin Scott Thomas, Mark Rylance and Carey Mulligan as they retrace the footsteps of their grandparents who took part in the Second World War. Among other newcomers to the slate are Last Journey Of The Vikings and Gurkhas Vs Everest and Scandi dramas For Life (8×60) and 22 July (6×60).