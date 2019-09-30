‘Motherland’ Renewed For Season 3 By BBC Two

A week ahead of the Season 2 premiere, BBC Two has renewed Sharon Horgan’s Motherland for a third season.

Starring Anna Maxwell Martin, Diane Morgan, Lucy Punch, Paul Ready, Philippa Dunne and Tanya Moodie, Motherland doesn’t linger on the instagrammable side of parenting. Instead it revels in the unromantic side, navigating the trials and traumas of juggling careers and childcare, being caught in your pyjamas “working from home,” half-term holidays and non-competitive sports days.

Motherland hails from Merman and Twofour Group’s Delightful Industries. Thee series is written by Horgan (Catastrophe, Divorce, Pulling), Holly Walsh (Dead Boss), Helen Linehan (Motherland season one), and Barunka O’Shaughnessy (Lethal, Timewasters). Executive Producers for Merman are Clelia Mountford and Horgan, with Richard Boden for Delightful and Holly Walsh.

“Making the second series of Motherland was even more therapeutic than the first. We gratefully accept Shane Allen’s offer of further treatment courtesy of the BBC,” said Horgan.

“The sheer amount of top of their game comedy brains both in front and behind camera in one show is staggering,” said Allen, Controller, Comedy Commissioning, BBC Two. “Series 2 has the sharpest and paciest writing which places our relentlessly inept ensemble in to ever inventive heights of degradation, we want more and we want it as soon as possible. This is a show that will run for as long as the team are able to keep making it and is the easiest commissioning decision this side of renewing Coronation Street.”

Lionsgate has worldwide distribution rights and will rep the title at MIPCOM.

Motherland season 2 premieres Monday, October 7 on BBC Two.