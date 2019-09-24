‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Casts Kai Bradbury; Ebboney Wilson Joins ‘Legacies’

EXCLUSIVE: Kai Bradbury (Warigami) is set for a recurring role on Motherland: Fort Salem, Freeform’s new hourlong drama series from Claws creator Eliot Laurence and executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick. Set in an alternate America where witches ended their persecution nearly 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country, Motherland: Fort Salem follows three young women – played by Williams, Taylor Hickson and Jessica Sutton — from basic training in combat magic into early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped, with the more dominant women on the front lines fighting looming terrorist threats that are familiar to our world—but with supernatural tactics and weapons. Bradbury plays Gerit, a male witch who comes to Fort Salem and strikes up a whirlwind relationship with Tally (Sutton). Bradbury was most recently seen in the CW’s special presentation film Warigami. His other recent credits include Netflix’s Altered Carbon, the CW’s Supernatural and Amazon’s The Boys. He’s repped by Premiere Talent Management and Gilbertson Entertainment.

Ebboney Wilson (Speechless, Murder In The First) has booked a recurring role on the upcoming second season of the CW drama series Legacies. Wilson will play Kym, a fearless, confident and sexy human girl whose meet-cute with MG leaves her curious to know more about his world. Legacies is a spin-off of The Originals and features characters from both series and its predecessor, The Vampire Diaries. The series stars Danielle Rose Russell as 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson, descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf and witch bloodlines. She attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where fellow supernaturals learn to hone their skills. Wilson’s recent credits include guest-starring roles on Speechless, Murder in the First and Rookie. She’s repped by Abrams Artist Agency and Artistic Endeavors.