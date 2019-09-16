‘Mosquito Coast’ Series Starring Justin Theroux From Neil Cross & Rupert Wyatt A Go At Apple

Apple has given a formal green light to Mosquito Coast, a drama series from Luther creator Neil Cross starring Justin Theroux. The series, directed by Rupert Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes), is based on the 1981 novel The Mosquito Coast by Justin’s uncle, Paul Theroux.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Fremantle

Mosquito Coast stars Justin Theroux as an idealist who uproots his family to Latin America. In the 1986 feature adaptation of the novel, directed by Peter Weir, the role was played by Harrison Ford.

The first episode of Apple’s adaptation is written by Cross and Tom Bissell, with Cross writing and showrunning the series.

REX/Shutterstock

Wyatt will executive produce and direct the first episode, as well as several more throughout the season.

Also executive producing the series are Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman. Fremantle is the studio.

Theroux headlined HBO’s drama series The Leftovers, which ran for three seasons and also co-starred on the Netflix limited series Maniac. He was recently seen in On the Basis of Sex and next voices Tramp in Disney’s Lady & the Tramp reboot.

This past weekend, Theroux won an Emmy as one of the executive producers of Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’, recognized for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). He’s repped by Lighthouse Management + Media and CAA.