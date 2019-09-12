‘Modern Love’: Tina Fey, Dev Patel, Cristin Milioti & Anne Hathaway Deal With Love In New Amazon Trailer

Amazon has posted a full trailer for its forthcoming romantic comedy anthology series Modern Love.

The SVOD service is launching the series, from John Carney, on October 18. It previously released a trailer for the show, which is based on the popular New York Times column of the same name, without any dialogue and now you can hear how the likes of Tina Fey, Dev Patel, Cristin Milioti and Anne Hathaway deal with love.

The cast also includes Gary Carter, Sofia Boutella, Olivia Cooke, Brandon Victor Dixon, John Gallagher Jr, Andy Garcia, Julia Garner, Catherine Keener,, Andrew Scott, and John Slattery and Shea Whigham.

Once and Sing Street helmer Carney writes, directs and serves as EP. Additionally, Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Tom Hall (Sensation) and Emmy Rossum (Shameless) directed episodes of the series. Horgan directed the Fey-Slattery led episode, which she also penned. Hall also wrote his episode and Rossum will direct an episode written by the late Audrey Wells (Under the Tuscan Sun).

Todd Hoffman executive produces alongside Carney, and Trish Hofmann serves as co-executive producer. Sam Dolnick and Choire Sicha of The New York Times also serve as EPs. Modern Love is produced by Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group and The New York Times.

At TCA, Milioti said her episode was “beautifully nuanced” as her protagonist finds help in her doorman. A father/daughter love forms. “They make a huge impact on each other, so much is unspoken which so beautiful. It’s the energy in between them,” says Milioti, “It’s a love that’s hard to put your finger on, which some say is the best kind of love.”