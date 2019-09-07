Mick Jagger, Donald Sutherland Rip Trump For Tearing Apart Environmental Rules

Mick Jagger and Donald Sutherland criticized the Trump administration today for wiping out environmental rules created to combat climate change.

The Rolling Stones frontman and the award-winning actor made the comments at the Venice Film Festival, while promoting their new thriller, The Burnt Orange Heresy.

“We’re in a very difficult situation at the moment, especially in the U.S., where all the environmental controls that were put in place, that perhaps were just about adequate say for the last ten years, are being rolled back by the current administration. So much so, that they’re all being wiped out,” Jagger said during a news conference for the film.

“The U.S., which should be the world leader in environmental control, has lost that and has decided to go the other way,” he added.

Related Story 'Joker' Roars To Golden Lion In Venice & Smiles Towards Oscar Race

The rock legend also criticized British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently embroiled in a divisive battle over Brexit.

“What we have is more polarization and less civility… which we see in so many countries, including my own, especially this last week,” Jagger said to laughter.

[Watch the video below]

Environmental protesters held a sit-in at The Burnt Orange Heresy premiere. Instead of criticizing the demonstrators, Jagger praised them.

“I’m glad that people feel so strongly about it that they want to protest it, anywhere where there’s a red carpet,” the rocker added.

Sutherland — who co-stars in the film — agreed with Jagger, and said environmental protection laws enacted when President Obama was in the White House are now being dismantled.

“The reforms that were instituted during the Obama administration were barely adequate, and now they’re being torn apart, and they’re being torn apart in Brazil, and they will be torn apart in England.”

Sutherland called on voters in the U.S., U.K. and Brazil to “fight harder” for change.

The Burnt Orange Heresy co-stars Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki. The thriller from director Giuseppe Capotondi is set in present day Italy, and follows charismatic art critic James Figueras (Bang) who hooks up with provocative fellow American, Berenice Hollis (Debicki).

The new lovers travel to the lavish Lake Como estate of powerful art collector, Cassidy (Jagger). Their host reveals he is the patron of Jerome Debney (Sutherland), the reclusive J.D. Salinger of the art world, and he has a simple request: for James to steal a Debney masterpiece from the artist’s studio, whatever the cost.