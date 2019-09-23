Michelle Williams Urges Equal Pay For Women In Her First Emmy Win For ‘Fosse/Verdon’

An emotional Michelle Williams praised FX and Fox 21 Television Studios, thanking them for their support and for “paying me equally” in her acceptance speech for her Emmy win for outstanding actress in a limited series or movie for Fosse/Verdon. This was the four-time Oscar-nominated actress’ first Emmy win.

Williams, who won the trophy for her starring role as Broadway dancer/choreographer/singer Gwen Verdon in FX’s Fosse/Verdon, urged pay equality for women, particularly women of color.

“When you put value into a person it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value, and where do they put that value they put it into their work and so the next time that a woman, especially a woman of color because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her male white counterpart, tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her, believe her, because one day she may stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it,” Williams said.

Williams is no stranger to disputes over equal pay. She made national headlines last year when reports emerged about pay disparity between Williams and Mark Wahlberg during reshoots for their film All the Money in the World. Lead actress Williams was paid just $1,000 for her reshoots compared to supporting actor Wahlberg, who negotiated an additional $1.5 million for the several days of reshoots. The new footage was necessary after Christopher Plummer was brought in to the Ridley Scott-directed movie to replace Kevin Spacey, who was fired amid allegations of past sexual misconduct. Those close to the production argued to Deadline that the pay disparity wasn’t a gender issue, rather that the unprecedented reshoots to meet a pending theatrical release date forced a rush situation.

Based on Sam Wasson’s biography Fosse, the FX series chronicles the romantic and creative partnership between Broadway legends Fosse, played by Sam Rockwell, and his Sweet Charity star Verdon.

In addition to Williams and Rockwell, the limited series’ cast includes Norbert Leo Butz, Margaret Qualley, Aya Cash, Nate Corddry, Susan Misner, Bianca Marroquin, Kelli Barrett, Evan Handler, Rick Holmes, Paul Reiser, Ethan Slater and Byron Jennings.

Fosse/Verdon is nominated for four Emmys tonight including best limited series and best actor in a limited series or movie for Rockwell and supporting actress for Qualley.

Williams topped a group of nominees who combined for nearly a dozen Oscar nominations: Amy Adams for HBO’s Sharp Objects, Patricia Arquette (Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora), Niecy Nash and Aunjanue Ellis (both for Netflix’s When They See Us) and Joey King (Hulu’s The Act).