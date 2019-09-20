Michael Urie, ‘Mr. Robot’s Grace Gummer Join Revival Of Tony Kushner’s ‘A Bright Room Called Day’

Michael Urie (Younger, Broadway’s Torch Song) and Mr. Robot‘s Grace Gummer have joined the cast of the upcoming Off Broadway revival of Tony Kushner’s A Bright Room Called Day.

The two actors were among the complete cast announced today by the Public Theater for the first major New York revival of Kushner’s 1985 pre-Angels in America play. Also announced today was a one-week extension for the revival, which will now close on Sunday, Dec. 15 (previews begin Tuesday Oct. 29, with opening night at the Public on Tuesday Nov. 19).

Joining the previously announced Linda Emond, Jonathan Hadary and Estelle Parsons in the production are Urie, Gummer, Michael Esper (FX’s Trust), Nikki M. James (2011 Tony Award winner for The Book of Mormon), Crystal Lucas-Perry (The Last O.G.), Nadine Malouf (The Looming Tower), Mark Margolis (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul), and Max Woertendyke (Succession).

Directing the play will be Public Theater artistic director Oskar Eustis, a longtime Kushner collaborator (he originally commissioned Angels in America at San Francisco’s Eureka Theatre and directed its world premiere at L.A.’s Mark Taper Forum).

Kushner’s first play, A Bright Room Called Day is set in Weimar Germany, where a cadre of progressive friends consider their options as the world they knew crumbles. In a stylistic flourish Kushner would further explore in Angels, the play’s 1930s action is interrupted by a woman from Reagan-era America.

The revival – the first New York production of A Bright Room Called Day since its 1991 Off Broadway debut at the Public, will include a newly written character. The Public describes the production as a “revisit” of the “epic work that takes a piercing look at the vulnerability of American democracy, and demands to know: when the devil takes up residence in your country…will you act?”