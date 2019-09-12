Michael McKean Cast In HBO Max Pilot ‘Delilah’

Good Omens‘ Michael McKean has joined the cast of the HBO Max pilot Delilah, a half-hour comedy starring Jessica Rothe (La La Land), from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman.

In Delilah, after a life-changing event, Delilah’s first step toward putting her life back together is to introduce herself to a complete stranger who may or may not be her real father, and his family. The only question is: How much damage can one person do while trying to get their own life back on track? The answer is, quite a bit.

McKean will play Tom Childs Sr., a successful and charming car dealership owner grieving the recent death of his wife, who gave him three children, a happy home, and a comfortable life. Tom now has to deal with a funeral, his bickering grown children, and the arrival of Delilah (Rothe), a young woman who claims to be his daughter. Tom was a popular high school athlete, and has become something of a local celebrity thanks to his popular TV commercials for the family’s car dealership. Tom is not used to dealing with his emotions, but recent events are forcing him to be a bit more introspective and take stock of his life. It is possible that Delilah is Tom’s daughter, but it’s also possible that she’s lying or mistaken or crazy or all of the above.

Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in Drama Series in Better Call Saul, McKean can also be seen in Amazon/BBC’s Good Omens, based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s eponymous book. McKean is repped by APA, and Harriet Sternberg Management.