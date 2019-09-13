Click to Skip Ad
Michael Fassbender In Talks To Lead Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock (10268475fr) Michael Fassbender 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Jun 2019
Shutterstock

Michael Fassbender is nearing the deal to star in Next Goal Wins, Taika Waititi’s Fox Searchlight film. It’s based on the 2014 British soccer documentary from directors Mike Brett and Steve Jamison. It follows Dutch coach Thomas Rongen who attempts the nearly impossible task of turning the American Samoa soccer team from perennial losers into winners. The pic made its world premiere at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival and won Best Documentary at the British Independent Film Awards that year. Waititi is adapting the feature with Iain Morris. Imaginarium Productions’ Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish optioned the rights to the documentary Next Goal Wins in 2015 and brought it to Waititi who then brought on Garrett Basch to produce.

