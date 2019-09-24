MGM Moving Into Sports Entertainment, Feature Docs & True Crime After Promoting Barry Poznick

MGM is moving into sports entertainment, premium documentaries and true crime after promoting veteran unscripted executive Barry Poznick.

Poznick has been promoted to President of MGM/Orion Unscripted & Alternative Television. Formerly President of Unscripted, Poznick has extended his contract as he moves into the new role and the studio rebrands and expands the non-scripted division.

Reporting to MGM’s Worldwide Television Group Chairman Mark Burnett, Poznick will continue to see the company’s slate of unscripted programming, while adding a slew of other genres including kids’ programming, cost-effective scripted and a move into podcasts. He will also oversee the firm’s new partnership with Youtube’s Brat, focusing on YA scripted content.

Poznick joined MGM in 2016 and has worked on NBC’s The Voice, CBS’ Survivor, ABC’s Shark Tank and Fox’s Beat Shazam. He started working with Burnett in 2006 on Fox’s Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, having previously founded Zoo Productions in 1994, which was sold to All3Media in 2008.

Burnett said, “I’ve worked very closely with Barry Poznick for over 14 years. He is an extremely capable and well-liked television expert who has consistently delivered number one rated programs, series renewals and profits for the MGM Television group, making it one of the most successful growth divisions for the studio. His expanded responsibilities and promotion will continue that growth through creation, diversification and acquisition.”

“MGM Unscripted Television had an epic second & third quarter, with a record-breaking 18 series rating number-one, and I’m eager to capitalize on this momentum by bringing our production model to other genres,” added Poznick. “The goal is to meet viewers where they are watching, with a wide-range of content at reasonable price-points.”