Comedian Melinda Hill Joins Diane Keaton & Jeremy Irons Comedy ‘Love, Weddings & Other Disasters’

EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Melinda Hill has joined the cast of Dennis Dugan’s Love, Weddings & Other Disasters starring Oscar winners Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons.

The female-driven romantic comedy, which also stars Maggie Grace, follows the people who work on weddings to create the perfect day for the loving couple. However, their own relationships are outlandish, odd, crazy and far, far from perfect. Pic is currently in production in Boston.

Hill created, wrote and starred in the award-winning digital series Romantic Encounters with Melinda Hill and, along with comedian Maria Bamford, co-created, wrote and starred in The Program.  This year she directed, wrote and performed her first stand-up comedy special Inappropriate which addresses moving from trauma bonding to trauma mending in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Other credits include the JJ Abrams and Cameron Crowe series Roadies for Showtime and Comedy Central shows Reno 911, Sarah Silverman Program and Nick Swardson’s Pretend Time. Her stand-up has been featured on The Late, Late Show, BBC’s World Stands Up, and as the host of Comedy.TV.
Nadine de Barros of Fortitude is producing with Mike Rachmill, Dan Reardon, Adrian Politowski and Martin Metz. Executive producers are Lisa Wolofsky, Frank Buchs, Al Munteanu and Santosh Govindaraju. Gersh and Endeavor Content are handling US rights.
