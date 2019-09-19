Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Pete Buttigieg Returning To L.A. For Oct. 1 Fundraising Swing

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Beau Willimon's Pro-Agency Standoff Slate Sweeps WGA East Elections

Read the full story

CAA Re-Signs Comedian-Actor Maz Jobrani

Maz Jobrani CAA
Colin Murray/CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has re-signed Maz Jobrani, the Iranian-American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer and podcaster. It marks his second stint with the agency; most recently, he had been with UTA.

Jobrani’s first original Netflix stand-up special, Immigrant, was filmed at the Kennedy Center. He has starred in three other solo specials on Showtime: Brown and FriendlyI Come in Peace, and I’m Not a Terrorist, But I’ve Played One on TV.

A founding member of the Axis of Evil Comedy Tour, which aired on Comedy Central, Jobrani also starred in the indie comedy Jimmy Vestvood, Amerikan Hero, a film he co-wrote and co-produced.

His film credits include Disney’s Descendants, Sydney Pollack’s The Interpreter, and Friday After Next. On TV, Jobrani has been seen on Grey’s AnatomyCurb Your Enthusiasm, and Shameless. He also is a regular panelist on NPR’s radio program Wait Wait Don’t…Tell Me! and wrote the 2016 book I’m Not a Terrorist But I’ve Played One on TV, published by Simon & Schuster.

Current projects include executive producing Everything Must Change, a documentary about his sister’s battle with breast cancer, which is currently available on iTunes.

Jobrani remains managed by Ray Moheet at Mainstay Entertainment.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad