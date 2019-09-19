CAA Re-Signs Comedian-Actor Maz Jobrani

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has re-signed Maz Jobrani, the Iranian-American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer and podcaster. It marks his second stint with the agency; most recently, he had been with UTA.

Jobrani’s first original Netflix stand-up special, Immigrant, was filmed at the Kennedy Center. He has starred in three other solo specials on Showtime: Brown and Friendly, I Come in Peace, and I’m Not a Terrorist, But I’ve Played One on TV.

A founding member of the Axis of Evil Comedy Tour, which aired on Comedy Central, Jobrani also starred in the indie comedy Jimmy Vestvood, Amerikan Hero, a film he co-wrote and co-produced.

His film credits include Disney’s Descendants, Sydney Pollack’s The Interpreter, and Friday After Next. On TV, Jobrani has been seen on Grey’s Anatomy, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Shameless. He also is a regular panelist on NPR’s radio program Wait Wait Don’t…Tell Me! and wrote the 2016 book I’m Not a Terrorist But I’ve Played One on TV, published by Simon & Schuster.

Current projects include executive producing Everything Must Change, a documentary about his sister’s battle with breast cancer, which is currently available on iTunes.

Jobrani remains managed by Ray Moheet at Mainstay Entertainment.