‘Mayan M.C.’ Revs Engine For Strong Season 2 Premiere

Mayans M.C. rode into season two strong last week with 1.4 million viewers in the adults 18-49 demographic and 2.8 million total viewers in Live+3. The premiere of FX’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff from Kurt Sutter and Elgin James was the snagged the #1 spot in primetime cable programming in all key adult and men demos.

Audiences were excited to see the return of the series as it revved its engines to net 4.3 million total viewers across all linear and non-linear platforms. To add even more good news, the premiere is now ranked #3 in both Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34 among all 141 scripted season premieres on cable in 2019. This puts the season two premiere in good company; right behind the final season premiere of HBO’s Game of Thrones and AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9B Premiere.

The premiere tops its season one debut last year which drew in2.5 million viewers in the adults 18-49 demo, up +84% from its Live+same day, and 2.8 million adults 25-54 and 1 million Adults 18-34 in Live+3. The season one debut was the highest-rated cable series premiere of 2018 in the key demos. It was the highest-rated cable drama series premiere in Adults 18-49 since January 2016. It was FX’s most-watched series premiere since the February 2016 record-breaking opener of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story in both Adults 18-49 and Total Viewers.

Mayans M.C. returns tonight on FX at 10 pm ET/PT for the second episode titled “Xaman-Ek” written by Sean Tretta & Andrea Ciannavei and directed by Sebastián “Batan” Silva. The series stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas and Edward James Olmos. The series is executive produced by Sutter, James and Kevin Dowling. The 10-episode second season is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.