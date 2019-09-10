Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker To Star In Broadway Revival Of Neil Simon’s ‘Plaza Suite’

Real-life marrieds Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker will team up for a Broadway revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite to be directed by John Benjamin Hickey. The staging will get a pre-Broadway run at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre in February before hitting New York in March.

The 17-week Broadway revival was announced today by producers Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions and Hal Luftig. Ambassador operates both the Colonial in Boston and Broadway’s Hudson Theatre, where Plaza Suite will begin previews March 13, 2020, for an opening night of April 13.

The Boston engagement will run Feb. 5-22.

Plaza Suite will mark Hickey’s Broadway directing debut. The actor is set to reprise his London performance in Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance on Broadway this fall, with plans to take a brief hiatus from that production in the spring for Plaza Suite‘s rehearsals.

Related Story Broadway's Upcoming 'Six' Musical Casts Wives Of Henry VIII

The design team will include John Lee Beatty (set design), Jane Greenwood (costume design), Brian MacDevitt (lighting design) and Scott Lehrer (sound design).

Additional information, including complete casting, will be announced shortly.

The production will mark Broderick and Parker’s Broadway reunion: They previously appeared in 1995’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Broderick in particular has a significant history with the playwright: He won a Tony Award for his performance in Simon’s Brighton Beach Memoirs, and appeared in the play’s sequel Biloxi Blues as well as a Broadway revival of The Odd Couple with Nathan Lane.

Simon died last year at age 91.

Plaza Suite premiered on Broadway in 1968. Comprised of three acts, each focusing on a different couple (typically played by the same pair of actors) occupying a suite in New York’s Plaza Hotel, the comedy originally starred George C. Scott and Maureen Stapleton and was directed by Mike Nichols. A 1971 film version starred Walter Matthew with Stapleton, Barbara Harris and Lee Grant. Subsequent versions included a 1982 HBO stage broadcast with Grant and Jerry Orbach, and a 1987 TV-movie with Carol Burnett, Hal Holbrook, Dabney Colman and Richard Crenna.