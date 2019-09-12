‘Home Improvement’ Creator Matt Williams Sets Off Broadway Play ‘Fear’; Enrico Colantoni, Obi Abili Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Enrico Colantoni, the Veronica Mars regular with a role in the upcoming Tom Hanks’ Mister Rogers film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, has been cast in the world premiere of Fear, an Off Broadway psychological drama written by Roseanne and Home Improvement creator Matt Williams.

Also starring will be Obi Abili (Billions) and and Alexander Garfin (2015’s The Peanuts Movie).

Fear, directed by Tea Alagić, will begin Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, with an opening night of Thursday, Oct. 24. The limited engagement will run through Dec. 8.

Alexander Garfin Fear The Play

The synopsis: Fear follows a little girl’s disappearance as it prompts a tense confrontation among a plumber, college professor and teenage boy. In this psychological drama, three neighbors discover how far they are willing to go to defend the values that define them.

The creative team will include Andrew Boyce, scenic designer; D.M. Wood, lighting designer; Oana Botez, costume designer; Jane Shaw, sound designer; J. David Brimmer, fight director.

Fear is produced by Marni Raab, David and Jenny Stone / Stone Boies Entertainment and David Youse in association with Cherry Lane Theatre. Julie Crosby is Executive Producer and General Manager.

Williams’ other plays include Between Daylight And Booneville, Bruce Lee Is Dead and I’m Not Feeling Too Good Either.