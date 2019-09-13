Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho To Turn Sci-Fi Tale ‘Way Station’ Into Netflix Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix and Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho have locked down rights to Way Station, the Hugo Award winning novel by Clifford D. Simak. They are going out to writers to craft a large scale sci-fi thriller.

The film will be produced by 6th & Idaho’s Reeves, Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn, as well as Adam Massey and Lincoln Stalmaster. Pic falls under 6th & Idaho’s first look producing deal at Netflix, where the company is currently developing Animal Farm, Button Man, Idol and Recursion. Reeves is separately preparing to direct the new iteration of Batman at Warner Bros with Robert Pattinson to star.

Here’s the logline on Way Station: For more than 100 years Enoch Wallace has been the keeper of a Way Station on Earth for intergalactic alien travelers as they teleport across the universe. But the gifts of knowledge and immortality that his intergalactic guests have bestowed upon him are proving to be a nightmarish burden, for they have opened Enoch’s eyes to humanity’s impending destruction. Still, one final hope remains for the human race.