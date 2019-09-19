Click to Skip Ad
‘MasterChef’ Names Dorian Hunter Season 10 Winner, First Black Woman Victor Wins $250k

The winner of Season 10 of MasterChef has been announced. But that news didn’t come as a surprise to social media followers.

Contestant Dorian Hunter is the champion, but a Facebook post leaked earlier showed her posing with host Gordon Ramsay, plus judges Aarón Sanchez and Joe Bastianich and previous competition winners, including Jennifer Behm (Season 2), Courtney Lapresi (Season 5), Gerron Hurt (Season 9), Whitney Miller (Season 1), Dino Angelo Luciano (Season 8) and Shaun O’Neale (Season 7).

The absence of fellow Season 10 contestants Sarah Faherty of San Diego and Nick DiGiovanni from Rhode Island in the picture was the tip-off.

Hunter, from Cartersville, Georgia, is the first black woman to win the competition, coming to the podium in the show’s 200th episode. She wins $250,000 for a menu that included seared sea scallops with cornmeal tuille, sweet corn puree and pickled Swiss chard, an entree of Applewood smoked short rib with potato and horseradish gratin; and a dessert of lemon blueberry tart with blueberry and cream cheese filling, toasted meringue and pecan crust.

Hunter was tabbed the winner by executive producer Gordon Ramsay and fellow judges Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich.

 

