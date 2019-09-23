‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’s Alex Borstein Goes Commando As She Urges Women To “Step Out Of Line” After Emmy Win

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Alex Borstein caused a stir last year when she revealed she picked up her Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series without a bra. This year, she doubled down and joked that she wasn’t wearing any underwear as she picked up her second straight win for her role in the Amazon comedy. However, she also had a serious point to make.

“Wow. I know a lot of people were upset last year because I wasn’t wearing a bra. I apologize. Tonight, I’m not wearing any underwear so you’re going to want to throw out that chair or clean it. It looks pretty on TV but it’s like a hot yoga class in here,” she joked.

However, on a more serious note, she told a heartwarming story about her holocaust survivor grandmother and urged other women in the audience to follow.

“To the strength of women, to Amy Sherman-Palladino, to every woman on the cast and crew, to my mother, to my grandmother, they are immigrants, they are holocaust survivors, she was in line to be shot and she said to a guard, what would happen if I stepped out of line. He said, ‘I don’t know have the heart to shoot you but someone else will and she stepped out of line and for that I am here. So step out of line, ladies.

Borstein, who plays Susie Myerson, a brassy talent booker for a ‘50s Greenwich Village coffeehouse, beat Barry’s Sarah Goldberg, Fleabag’s Sian Clifford and Olivia Colman, GLOW’s Betty Gilpin, Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon, Veep’s Anna Chlumsky and her Marvelous Mrs. Maisel co-star Marin Hinkle.

In the second season, Borstein’s Susie followed Midge Maisel to her holiday resort and pretended to be an employee as she books her gigs in the area.

It was a good start for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with Borstein winning moments after her co-star Tony Shalhoub for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.

Written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, the series stars Rachel Brosnahan, Shalhoub, Borstein, Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron

The award was handed out by Amy Poehler and Catherine O’Hara.