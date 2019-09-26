Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

David Gross Named CEO Of Contract Services, Succeeds Ingrid Lohne

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Suits' Series Finale: Aaron Korsh Talks "Bittersweet" Ending

Read the full story

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Will Develop A ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock
Kevin Feige will develop a Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm, Disney has confirmed.
Feige reportedly discussed the idea in a late summer meeting with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy and studio co-chairmen Alan Horn and Alan Bergman.

Disney Studios co-chairman and CCO Alan Horn confirmed the project is in development in a statement. “We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars, but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox. With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together.”

Feige and Lucasfilm president Kennedy will be working on new Star Wars content after the final Skywalker Sage ends with the forthcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, opening on Dec. 20.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad