Martin Scorsese Set For Visual Effects Society’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Martin Scorsese will need to clear a little more space in his crowded trophy case. The Oscar winner is set to receive the Visual Effect Society’s Lifetime Achievement Award during its 18th annual VES Awards in January.

“Martin Scorsese is one of the most influential filmmakers in modern history and has made an indelible mark on filmed entertainment,” VES Board Chair Mike Chambers said. “His work is a master class in storytelling, which has brought us some of the most memorable films of all time.”

A reminder about that singular filmography, in no particular order: Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, Casino, Cape Fear, The Wolf of Wall Street, Hugo, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, Kundun, The Last Temptation of Christ, The Color of Money, Silence, The King of Comedy, Mean Streets, Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, The Last Waltz, HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and Best Picture Oscar winner The Departed.

Next up for Scorsese is The Irishman, the Netflix pic starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci that will have its world premiere September 27 at the New York Film Festival. It’s set for a platform theatrical release starting November 1 in New York and Los Angeles before hitting the streamer on November 27.

The VES Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an outstanding body of work that has significantly contributed to the art and/or science of the visual effects industry. VES will honor Scorsese for his consummate artistry, expansive storytelling and profound gift for blending iconic imagery and unforgettable narrative on an epic scale. Scorsese’s steadfast ability to harness craft and technology to bring his unique visions to life has resulted in exceptional narratives that have transfixed audiences and captivated millions. And as a champion of film history, his work to preserve the rich legacy of motion pictures is unparalleled.

He also founded and chairs the Film Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and protection of motion picture history.

“His intuitive vision and fiercely innovative direction has given rise to a new era of storytelling and has made a profound impact on future generations of filmmakers,” Chambers added. “Martin has given us a rich body of groundbreaking work to aspire to, and for this, we are honored to award him with the Visual Effects Society Lifetime Achievement Award.”

The filmmaker will be honored during the 18th annual VES Awards ceremony on January 20 at the Beverly Hilton.