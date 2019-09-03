Martha Plimpton Joins Lena Dunham-Produced HBO Max Pilot ‘Generation’

Martha Plimpton (Raising Hope) is set as a lead in half-hour dramedy Generation, HBO Max’s pilot from 17-year-old Zelda Barnz, her father Daniel Barnz and executive producer Lena Dunham.

Written by Zelda and Daniel Barnz, Generation is a dark yet playful half-hour dramedy that follows a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

Plimpton will play Megan, the mother of the leading two roles that have yet to be cast. Megan is a magnetic Adderall-fueled type-A Orange County mother whose core convictions clash with the values of her children’s generation.

Dunham executive produces for Good Thing Going Productions, with Daniel and Ben Barnz for We’re Not Brothers Productions. Zelda Barnz is co-executive producer. Marissa Diaz produces for Good Thing Going Productions.

Plimpton earned two Emmy nominations for her starring turn on Fox’s Raising Hope, and won an Emmy for her recurring role on CBS’ The Good Wife. She most recently recurred on Brockmire and Younger and was seen on the big screen in Hello Again, an indie feature adaptation of Michael John LaChiusa’s 1994 chamber musical.