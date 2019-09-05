Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Alyssa Milano To Meet With Ted Cruz To Talk Gun Reform

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Knives Out' Duo Rian Johnson & Ram Bergman Form T-Street Content Studio

Read the full story

Marlon Wayans Signs On With WME

Marlon Wayans WME
Michael Aaron Carico/WME

EXCLUSIVE: Marlon Wayans has signed with WME. The news comes as he most recently took on seven lead roles in Netflix’s Sextuplets, a comedy he also wrote and produced which bowed on the streaming service in August. He will next be seen in Sofia Coppola and Apple-A24’s On the Rocks opposite Bill Murray and Rashida Jones.

He was previously agented by UTA, and he remains with ICM Partners for his touring business. Wayans continues to be repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and Morris Yorn.

Wayans has written, produced and starred in 14 features including White Chicks and the Scary Movie franchise, the latter of which has collectively grossed over $896 million at the worldwide box office.

On the TV side, he co-created and starred in his own comedy series for NBC, Marlon, in addition to starring with his brother Shawn in the late 1990s sketch series The Wayans Bros., which ran for five seasons on the WB.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad