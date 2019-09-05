Marlon Wayans Signs On With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Marlon Wayans has signed with WME. The news comes as he most recently took on seven lead roles in Netflix’s Sextuplets, a comedy he also wrote and produced which bowed on the streaming service in August. He will next be seen in Sofia Coppola and Apple-A24’s On the Rocks opposite Bill Murray and Rashida Jones.

He was previously agented by UTA, and he remains with ICM Partners for his touring business. Wayans continues to be repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and Morris Yorn.

Wayans has written, produced and starred in 14 features including White Chicks and the Scary Movie franchise, the latter of which has collectively grossed over $896 million at the worldwide box office.

On the TV side, he co-created and starred in his own comedy series for NBC, Marlon, in addition to starring with his brother Shawn in the late 1990s sketch series The Wayans Bros., which ran for five seasons on the WB.