Mark Zuckerberg Makes The Rounds On Capitol Hill Amid Calls For Regulation

Capitol Hill will be abuzz today with sightings of CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is meeting with a series of lawmakers amid the greater likelihood of regulation and antitrust scrutiny of the social media giant.

Among those who Zuckerberg will meet Thursday are Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), chairman of the Senate Judiciary’s antitrust subcommittee.

He already met last night with a group of senators for a dinner, which Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) helped organize at Facebook’s request. Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, has introduced or co-authored legislation that would require greater disclosure of the sources of online political ads and add greater restrictions to platforms’ collection of consumer data.

Rachel Cohen, a spokeswoman for Warner, said that the senators discussed the “role and responsibility of social media platforms in protecting our democracy, and what steps Congress should take to defend our elections, protect consumer data, and encourage competition in the social media space.”

Zuckerberg has acknowledged that regulation is coming. Earlier this year he wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in which he said that, among other things, “regulation could set baselines for what’s prohibited and require companies to build systems for keeping harmful content to a bare minimum.”

The environment in Washington toward tech platforms is chillier even since Zuckerberg testified in April 2018 before Senate and House committees, an event that drew widespread coverage yet only seemed to intensify the scrutiny of Facebook.

Since then, federal regulators have honed in on questions of Facebook’s power in the marketplace, as the Federal Trade Commission is conducting an investigation along with a group of attorneys general from eight states and the District of Columbia.

Last summer. Facebook agreed to pay $5 billion in a settlement with the FTC over the sharing of personal data with third parties.

Some lobbyists for traditional media giants have watched the scrutiny of tech platforms with a sense of schadenfreude, as they have long complained that lawmakers have taken a hands off approach to Silicon Valley while Hollywood is often a frequent target and broadcasting is subject to extensive regulation. There’s also piracy, as studios and record labels have long complained that Google in particular should do more to police its platform for infringing content. When Zuckerberg testified before Congress, Motion Picture Association chairman Charles Rivkin sent a letter to senators. “There was a vision for the Internet, and this is not it,” he wrote, calling for greater “platform accountability.”