‘American Gods’ Adds Marilyn Manson For Season 3 Role On Starz Drama

The shock rocker is getting divine with the Starz series next year

EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Manson is joining with the beautiful people of American Gods for the Starz series’ third season.

No stranger to the small screen, the Sons of Anarchy alum will play blood-thirsty Johan Wengren, lead singer of the Viking death metal band Blood Death — well within the shock rocker’s wheelhouse. Wengren and Blood Death are also a source of power for the Ian McShane-portrayed Mr. Wednesday in his war with the New Gods.

“As a long-time admirer of his estimable talent as an author, artist, musician and actor, it is dope indeed to be working with Mr. Manson in Season 3 of American Gods,” showrunner Chic Eglee said of the new addition to the Ricky Whittle-led ensemble based on EP Neil Gaiman’s award-winning 2001 novel.

“Bringing his specific energy, wit and boundless enthusiasm for all-things-Neil Gaiman to the role of Johan, a Norse ‘berserker’ in service to Odin, his performance promises to be disturbing, original and uniquely entertaining,” Eglee added.

With the third season of American Gods set to debut next year, the CAA-repped Manson, aka Brian Warner, will be joining the show for a four-episode stint.

Having first launched in April 2017, the second season of American Gods hit the Lionsgate-owned premium cabler in March of this year after a rocky production in Toronto. Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, who brought the project from the page to the small screen, ran the first season. After dust-ups with the moneymen,they exited stage left and Jesse Alexander was brought in as showrunner for Season 2, working closely with Gaiman.

Deadline exclusively revealed in February that the FremantleMedia North America-produced series would be back for a third season and Starz made it official a month later, with Walking Dead vet Eglee brought on board as showrunner.