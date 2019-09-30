Maria Gabriela de Faria Joins Fox’s ‘A Moody Christmas’; ‘The Baker & The Beauty’ Casts Georgina Reilly

EXCLUSIVE: Maria Gabriela de Faria is getting in the holiday spirit with Fox’s A Moody Christmas. The Deadly Class star will be joining the Denis Leary-led holiday event series in the recurring role of Cora, I’ve learned. De Faria will appearing in all six episodes of the Fox Entertainment and CBS Studios production project about the Christmas celebration of a Chicago-based family who have issues, to put it mildly. Adapted from the successful Australian show of the same name, this Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill penned Moody Christmas sees Rescue Me mainman Leary as family patriarch Sean Sr. In a cast that also includes Elizabeth Perkins and Jay Baruchel, de Faria’s character is the girlfriend of a Moody cousin who comes for Christmas and almost instantly establishes a deep rapport with Sean Sr.’s son Dan. De Faria is repped by Buchwald, Sheri Howell at SuperKollider Management, and attorney Chad Christopher at Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder and Christopher.

Georgina Reilly (City On A Hill) has booked a recurring arc opposite Nathalie Kelley and Victor Rasuk in ABC’s The Baker and the Beauty, the hourlong romantic comedy based on the Israeli series, from Keshet Studios, Universal TV and ABC Studios. Written by Dean Georgaris and to be directed by David Frankel, The Baker and the Beauty follows the impossible Miami love story between a simple baker, Daniel Garcia (Rasuk) and an international superstar, Noa Hollander (Kelley), who has it all. Reilly will play Piper. Quirky, offbeat and down to earth, Piper is Noa’s (Kelley) best friend since boarding school. She is also Noa’s brand manager. Reilly is currently recurring on Showtime’s City On a Hill. She is represented by InVision Artists, TalentWorks, LINK Entertainment and Mark Wetzstein.