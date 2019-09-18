Maria Bartiromo Signs Multiyear Deal With Fox News & Fox Business

Maria Bartiromo is extending her tenure with Fox News and Fox Business with a new multiyear contract.

Bartiromo, who has been with the networks for more than five years, currently anchors Mornings with Maria and Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street on Fox Business Network and Sunday Morning Futures on Fox News Channel.

Fox News did not specify the length of her contract extension.

Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, said Bartiromo’s “exceptional insights and incredible work ethic have been of tremendous value to Fox Business and Fox News and we’re thrilled to have her continue anchoring each of her stellar programs for many more years to come.”

Bartiromo left CNBC in 2014, having been a fixture on that network for 20 years. She launched Squawk Box and anchored The Closing Bell with Maria Bartiromo.

“Fox News and Fox Business have afforded me the opportunity to grow as a journalist and stretch myself in ways I’ve never imagined,” Bartiromo said in a statement. “I am so grateful for the opportunity and look forward to many more incredible years ahead.”

She will host Artificial Intelligence: The Coming Revolution, an investigative documentary on Sunday that will air on the Fox News Channel. The documentary will focus on the impact of AI on business, with interviews with IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, Ford CEO James Hackett, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and others.