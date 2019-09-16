Margot Robbie & Her LuckyChap Label In Talks For ‘Fools Day’ At New Line

Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment is in talks to produce Fools Day at New Line, which the Suicide Squad actress is also in negotiations to play a key supporting role in.

The project is based on Cody Blue Snider’s award-winning comedy short Fools Day which New Line acquired some time ago. Snider who co-wrote and directed the short will also direct and co-write the upcoming full-length feature. Shane Snider and Keatyn Lee will also co-write.

Fools Day follows a fourth grade class who plays an innocent April Fools prank on their teacher that accidentally kills her. Convinced they’ll go to prison if anyone finds out, they try to hide her body before a police officer arrives for their anti-drug lesson. Robbie plans to play the teacher. The acclaimed short was honored at over 30 film festivals around the globe.

Bill Migliore, Edward Norton, and John Rickard are producing.

Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara are to produce through LuckyChap Entertainment.

Cody Blue Snider is repped by Verve Talent and Literary Agency, Circle of Confusion and Cohen & Gardner. LuckyChap Entertainment is repped by Management 360, CAA, attorney Jeff Bernstein.