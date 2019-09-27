‘Mare Of Easttown’: Julianne Nicholson & Jean Smart Among 6 Cast In HBO Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Julianne Nicholson (Monos), Jean Smart (Life Itself), Angourie Rice (Black Mirror), Evan Peters (I Am Woman), Cailee Spaeny (On the Basis of Sex) and David Denman (The Replacements) have been cast opposite Kate Winslet in HBO’s Mare of Easttown, a limited series from Brad Inglesby and Paul Lee’s wiip. The series is a co-production of HBO and wiip. Gavin O’Connor directs and executive produces.

Written and executive produced by Inglesby, who also serves as showrunner, Mare Of Easttown stars Winslet as a small-town Pennsylvania detective whose life crumbles around her as she investigates a local murder.

Nicholson will play Lori Ross. She and Mare have been best friends since they were 4. Lori knows how mercurial and cutting Mare can be at times, but loves and accepts her exactly as she is.

Related Story Jason Clarke On Sky & HBO's 'Catherine The Great' & The Shift In Power From Film To TV

Smart portrays Helen, Mare’s mother. Opinionated, stubborn, a devout Catholic, Helen never holds back on her opinions, whether solicited or not.

Rice is Siobhan Sheehank, Mare and Frank’s daughter, a lovely, brilliant young woman who is rebellious and strong-headed in nature.

Peters plays Detective Colin Zabel, the county detective who has been called in to assist with Mare’s investigation — much to her chagrin.

Spaeny will play Erin McMenamin, a lonely teen girl who lives with her volatile father. The only love in her life is her infant son DJ.

Denman will portray Frank Sheehan, an affable, outgoing man, a math teacher at the local high school. He married Mare when they were just 20 years old, but their marriage split apart years ago.

Inglesby and O’Connor executive produce with Gordon Gray, and Lee and Mark Roybal for wiip. Winslet also executive produces.

Nicholson’s latest film, Monos, had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and received the Special Jury Award in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition. On the television side, Nicholson has wrapped production on Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde and HBO’s The Outsider, based on the best-selling book by Stephen King.

Three-time Emmy winner Smart will next be seen starring with Regina King, Jeremy Irons and Louis Gossett Jr. in HBO’s Watchmen, premiering in October. On the film side, she’ll be seen in the Warner Bros action comedy Superintelligence, starring Melissa McCarthy, and she recently wrapped the independent feature Senior Moment.

Rice can most recently be seen starring in Netflix’s latest season of Black Mirror. On the film side, she recently starred opposite Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal in Spider-Man: Far from Home, which grossed $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Peters was most recently seen in I Am Woman, the Helen Reddy biopic directed by Unjoo Moon, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. Earlier this year, Peters reprised his role as Quicksilver in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix, directed by Simon Kinberg. He also received a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for lead actor in a limited series for his role as Kai Anderson in American Horror Story: Cult.

Spaeny made her feature film debut last year opposite John Boyega in Legendary’s Pacific Rim: Uprising after winning a nationwide talent search at the age of eighteen, and went on to star in Fox’s Bad Times at the El Royale and Focus Features’ On The Basis of Sex. She’ll make her TV debut in 2020 in FX’s miniseries Devs and she goes into production for Zoe Lister-Jone’s reboot of The Craft this fall.

Denman made his feature debut opposite Gene Hackman and Keanu Reeves in the football comedy The Replacements. He most recently starred opposite Elizabeth Banks in the upcoming Sony horror film Brightburn from James Gunn. Denman also stars in the JJ Sneed episode of the upcoming Netflix anthology series Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.

Nicholson is represented by UTA. Smart is represented by WME and Untitled Entertainment. Rice is represented by WME, Catherine Poulton Management and Sloane Offer. Peters is represented by CAA. Spaeny is represented by WME, Identity Agency Group in the UK and Hansen Jacobson. Denman is represented by Berwick & Kovacik, UTA, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.