Marc Cherry’s ‘Why Women Kill’ Heads To France’s M6 Via CBS Studios International

Marc Cherry’s Why Women Kill is heading to France after CBS Studios International closed its second major deal in the country in less than a week.

The CBS All Access drama, which marks the return to television of the Desperate Housewives creator and exec producer, will launch on French commercial broadcaster M6. The series, which stars Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, tells three stories, across three different time periods, about married women who are driven to kill by the infidelity of their husbands.

Produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios, creator Marc Cherry serves as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo and Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Marc Webb also serves as executive producer and directed the series premiere as well as one additional episode.

As part of the deal, M6 will also license the second window rights for The Good Fight and Dynasty. This comes on top of deals for some of CBS’ biggest hits including NCIS, Bull and Hawaii Five-0.

It comes after the international sales division of the Hollywood studio closed a package deal with M6 rival TF1 last week that includes BH90210, the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot, FBI: Most Wanted and Evil.

“This agreement showcases the depth and versatility of CBS programming; Why Women Kill is a series produced for our own streaming platform and is equally at home on a traditional linear broadcast channel,” said Barry Chamberlain, President of Sales for CBS Studios International. “It also expands on our longstanding relationship with M6 as we work together to bring Marc Cherry’s razor sharp dialogue and captivating characters to audiences across France.”