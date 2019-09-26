Akiva Goldsman’s Weed Road Teams With FilmNation On YA Movie ‘The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things’, Ian Samuels To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Akiva Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures is teaming with FilmNation to produce YA movie The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things, I understand.

Ian Samuels, director of Netflix’s Sierra Burgess Is A Loser will helm the feature, which novelist Lev Grossman is adapting from his own short story about two teens who live the same day repeatedly, enabling them to create the titular map.

In Grossman’s magical realist romance, a deconstruction of the Groundhog Day paradigm, the character of Mark takes advantage of reliving the same day over and over by reading his way through a library. When he meets Margaret, who’s also aware of the time loop, they set out to find every amazing event — no matter how big or small — that occurred on that day.

I gather the team are gearing up to shoot in January with casting underway. Grossman has worked closely on the project with Weed Road’s Goldsman and Greg Lessans and with FilmNation’s Aaron Ryder and Ashley Fox.

Former journalist Grossman is best known for his Magicians Trilogy, which has been adapted by Syfy as long-running fantasy series The Magicians.

Oscar-winner Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind) most recently co-created DC’s Titans with Greg Berlanti and is part of the team behind upcoming CBS All Access series Star Trek: Picard. Earlier this month we revealed his re-team with Will Smith on novel adaptation Brilliance, after the duo worked on I, Robot, I Am Legend and Hancock.

There was no comment from Weed Road or FilmNation and no word yet whether the latter will handle sales. Seems pic could go studio, streamer or indie route.