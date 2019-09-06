‘Manhunt: Lone Wolf’ Casts Brad William Henke; Tim Johnson Jr. Joins ‘Ballers’

Brad William Henke (Orange is the New Black) has landed a key role on season 2 of the Spectrum Original anthology series Manhunt: Lone Wolf from Lionsgate Television. Season 2, Manhunt: Lone Wolf, will chronicle one of the largest and most complex manhunts on U.S. soil — the search for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics Bomber, Eric Rudolph (Jack Huston) — and the media firestorm that consumed the life of Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton) in its wake. Henek will play Big John Gray, a man of few words with immense silent power who is the head of an anti-government militia. Henke’s television credits include October Road, Justified, The Bridge, and Orange Is The New Black. His feature credits include the recent Netflix feature film Bright, as well as notable roles in Split, Draft Day, Pacific Rim, and Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday. Henke is repped by APA, and JR Talent Group.

Tim Johnson Jr. (FBI, Future Man) has landed a recurring role on the fifth and final season of HBO’s Ballers. Created by Stephen Levinson, (HBO’s Boardwalk Empire), Ballers explores the glamorous and often cutthroat world of pro football through a group of past and present players striving to stay in the game. It stars Dwayne Johnson and the cast includes John David Washington, Russell Brand, Rob Corddy, and London Brown. Johnson will play Lazar, the soft spoken sibling in a trio of brothers who are all competitive gamers. The brothers are approached by Vernon (Donovan W. Carter) who shifts his focus from football to his love of professional gaming. In addition to acting Tim recently released his second musical album Summer Sessions. He will next be seen in the Deon Taylor movie Meet The Blacks 2 – The House Next Door out this Halloween. He’s repped by MMV Talent Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment.