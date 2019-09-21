Malaysia Film Censorship Board Bans ‘Hustlers’ For “Excessive Obscene Content”

The naked breasts, erotic dancers and drugs being consumed in the film Hustlers have raised the eyebrows of the Malaysian Film Censorship Board, which has ruled that the scenes made the film “not suitable for public screening.”

Malaysian distributor Square Box Pictures confirmed the ban on Instagram.

The film about exotic dancers who fleece their clients has gotten off to a great start in the US and UK. Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Lizzo, and Cardi B star in the feature, which is based on a true story that first appeared in a New York Magazine article in 2015.

The Malaysian board also censored gay sex scenes in the Elton John biopic Rocketman earlier this year.