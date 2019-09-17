Make-Up Artists And Hair Stylists Guild Awards: Thomas Burman & Martin Samuel Set For Lifetime Achievement Honors

Emmy-winning makeup artist Thomas Burman and Oscar-winning hairstylist Martin Samuel are set for lifetime achievement awards from the Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild at its awards ceremony in January.

Burman has racked up more than 30 Emmy nominations during his 50-year career and won seven for such series as The Tracey Ullman Show, Nip/Tuck, Tracey Takes On … and The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. He also picked up an Oscar nomination for the 1989 Bill Murray holiday pic Scrooged. Since launching his career in 1966 as an apprentice to Ben Nye at 20th Century Fox Studios and becoming an assistant to John Chambers on Planet of the Apes in 1967, his dozens of credits also include Grey’s Anatomy, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

Acclaimed for his period hair styling and expertise with wigs, Samuel has scored three Academy Award nominations for Hitchcock, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End and Curse of the Black Pearl. He also has three Emmy noms to his credit for Tracey Ullman’s State of the Union. Samuel’s 40-year career includes credits on such films as credits include Wild Wild West, Angels and Insects, Blow, Burlesque, Love and Mercy, The Scarlet Pimpernel and Rich and Famous.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is given to one make-up artist and one hair stylist for extraordinary Lifetime Achievement, exceptional contributions to the motion picture arts and sciences, or outstanding service to their union or the entertainment industry.

The Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild, aka IATSE Local 76, will hold its annual trophy show on Saturday, January 11, at Novo in Los Angeles. Final online voting closes on Friday, January 3.