Maggie Grace Joins Indie Comedy ‘Love, Weddings & Other Disasters’

EXCLUSIVE: Maggie Grace is going from killing zombies on Fear the Walking Dead to navigating the world of wedding planning. The Lost alum is has joined the cast of Dennis Dugan’s Love, Weddings & Other Disasters.

Grace will star opposite Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons in the female-driven romantic comedy about the people who work on weddings to create the perfect day for the loving couple – while their own relationships are outlandish, odd, crazy and far, far from perfect.

Grace will play Jessie, an aspiring event planner who gets an unexpected opportunity to plan the high profile wedding of an influential gubernatorial candidate and his finance. Though Jessie’s methods are slapdash and unorthodox, she puts together a very warm and eclectic wedding, befriends Liz, impresses her professional idol Lawrence (Irons), and even finds a little romance for herself. Production is currently underway in Boston.

The movie features Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys), Caroline Portu (SMILF) and Dennis Staroselsky (The Loudest Voice). DNCE guitarist JinJoo Lee, Jesse McCartney and Veronica Ferres also co-star. Nadine de Barros of Fortitude is producing with Mike Rachmill, Dan Reardon, Adrian Politowski and Martin Metz. Executive producers are Lisa Wolofsky, Frank Buchs, Al Munteanu and Santosh Govindaraju. Gersh and Endeavor Content are handling US rights.

Maggie is repped by UTA, Zero Gravity Management and attorneys Karl Austen and Alan Wertheimer.