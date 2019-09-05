‘Mad About You’: Spectrum Originals Sets Premiere Date For Revival Series

Spectrum Originals has set Wednesday, November 20 for the premiere of Mad About You, the long-in-the-works revival series starring Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt in a reprisal of their original roles. The first six episodes of the Sony Pictures TV-produced limited series will drop November 20, and the final six episodes will be released on Wednesday, December 18.

The new installment is set twenty years after the original series’ seven-season run ended on NBC in 1999. The revival series will explore the fertile ground of modern marriage through the eyes of the Buchmans (Reiser and Hunt) as newly minted empty-nesters after dropping their unpredictable, hard-to-control daughter Mabel (Abby Quinn) off at college. Original cast members John Pankow and Richard Kind return to reprise their roles as Ira Buchman and Dr. Mark Devanow, respectively.

The original sitcom ran for seven seasons from 1992-1999 and won multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards. All 164 original episodes are now available free on-demand for Spectrum subscribers.

Mad About You is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Comedy Dynamics. Peter Tolan serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser executive produce alongside Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont and Matthew Ochacher. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser will serve as an executive consultant.