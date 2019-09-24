M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ Series ‘Servant’ Sets First-Look New York Comic Con Event

Apple TV+ will present a first look at M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant at New York Comic Con next month, Apple announced today.

The event, “A Night with M. Night Introducing ‘Servant’ on Apple TV+”, is set for Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

The Comic Con event about Shyamalan’s psychological thriller will include exclusive first-look footage as well as a discussion with the director, cast and creative team.

Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Apple TV+ launches November 1 and will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online at tv.apple.com.

Taking part in the Comic Con event will be Servant cast members Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones), Rupert Grint (Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2), as well as Executive Producer M. Night Shyamalan and Writer/Creator Tony Basgallop.

The event begins at 8 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Apple TV+ released a spoiler-free teaser for Servant yesterday. Take a look: