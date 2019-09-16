M. Night Shyamalan Has Two More Thrillers In Works At Universal

Following the success of their theatrical trinity — The Visit, Split and Glass — Universal and filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan are back in business with two untitled thrillers that will be released on February 26, 2021, and February 17, 2023.

Shyamalan independently financed these past three films with a combined production budget of $35M. They collectively generated $625M worldwide. He similarly will finance his next two movies.

“M. Night Shyamalan continues to create exciting, highly original stories that keep global audiences on the edge of their seats,” Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer said in a statement. “There is no one like him. He is a master filmmaker working at the height of his powers, and we are honored that he has once again chosen Universal to be the home for his next two incredible projects.”

Said Shyamalan: “There are wonderful studios out there, but Universal has made it a mandate to release original films. They are the best at finding an audience for new stories with unexpected tones. I believe original films are crucial to the longevity of the theatrical experience. I am so excited to be working with them again and bringing new stories to the movie screen for years to come.”

Shyamalan’s high-concept thrillers have grossed more than $3.3 billion at the global box office. His most recent Universal pic — the January release Glass, the culmination of his Eastrail 177 Trilogy (which also includes Unbreakable and Split — opened No. 1 at the box office, held the top spot for three weekends and made close to $250M worldwide. The second film in the epic series, Split, also debuted at No. 1 and remained there for three weekends in a row during its 2017 release and made more than $278M. Shyamalan’s The Visit (2015) raked in close to $100M worldwide.

Shyamalan is awaiting release on Servant, a new 10-episode, half-hour psychological thriller series that will debut on the upcoming streaming service AppleTV+. In addition to executive producing the series, Shyamalan directed two episodes, including the pilot.