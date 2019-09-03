FilmNation Boards ‘Lyrebird’, Will Launch International Sales At Toronto Film Festival

FilmNation Entertainment said Tuesday that it will handle international sales for Lyrebird, Dan Friedkin’s directorial debut that had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival this past weekend. FilmNation will now launch the pic at the Toronto Film Festival, which kicks off Thursday. 30West is already aboard handling domestic sales.

Guy Pearce stars in Lyrebird as Han van Meegeren, an eccentric Dutch painter being investigated for selling art to high-ranking Nazi officials at the end of World War II. Claes Bang (The Square) plays the soldier and resistance member leading the investigation. Roland Moller and Vicky Krieps also star.

James McGee and Mark Fergus & Hawk Ostby wrote the script, and Friedkin’s Imperative Entertainment is producing.

The pic is a Special Presentation at Toronto, where it will make its international debut September 11 at the Ryerson Theatre.

TIFF runs through September 15.