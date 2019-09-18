‘Love, Weddings & Other Disasters’ Adds ‘The Loudest Voice’ Actor Dennis Staroselsky

EXCLUSIVE: Dennis Staroselsky is joining Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons for Dennis Dugan’s (Grown Ups, Big Daddy, Happy Gilmore) forthcoming indie comedy Love, Weddings & Other Disasters.

The story is about the people who work on weddings to create the perfect day for the loving couple – while their own relationships are outlandish, odd, crazy and far, far from perfect. Staroselsky will play Robert Barton, a conservative, handsome, old society guy who is running for the Mayor of Boston and at the same time planning his wedding.

In addition to Staroselsky, Keaton and Irons, the movie also features Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys), Maggie Grace (Fear the Walking Dead) and Caroline Portu (SMILF). DNCE guitarist JinJoo Lee, Jesse McCartney and Veronica Ferres also co-star. Nadine de Barros of Fortitude is producing with Mike Rachmill, Dan Reardon, Adrian Politowski and Martin Metz. Executive producers are Lisa Wolofsky, Frank Buchs, Al Munteanu and Santosh Govindaraju. Gersh and Endeavor Content are handling US rights. The film will begin production next month in Boston.

Staroselsky recently starred in Showtime’s Roger Ailes limited series The Loudest Voice as Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade and appeared in HBO’s The Deuce. On the feature side, he played Detective Jones in Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit. He is repped by Bret Adams Artists Agency and Kanner Entertainment.